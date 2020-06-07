Coronavirus: Bahrain reports 18 new cases, total now 5,270

Bahrain reported 18 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, including nine infections detected among migrant workers bringing the total cases in the Gulf country to 5,270 cases, according to the ministry of health.
It added that 367,056 tests of COVID-19 were conducted so far.
The ministry said that there were 80 patients still receiving treatment in specialized health facilities, 13 of whom were in critical condition, according to a statement posted on the ministry’s Twitter account.
The death toll currently stands at 25.
