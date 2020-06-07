Coronavirus: Oman records 866 new COVID-19 cases, including 547 foreigners

Oman recorded 866 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, increasing the total in the country to 16,882.
The sultanate has been gripped by a relatively high daily increase in coronavirus cases over the last two weeks, having previously had lower case numbers than its neighbors.
According to the Ministry of Health, the majority of the new cases are non-Omanis.
Of the 866 new cases on Sunday, the ministry said 547 as non-Omanis, with 319 Omanis.
The ministry did not report any new recoveries, meaning the number remains at 5431.
Three more people died from COVID-19, putting the death toll at 75 as of Sunday.
Last Update: Sunday, 07 June 2020 KSA 12:47 - GMT 09:47