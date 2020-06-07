Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia launches 31 ‘fever clinics’ to treat symptomatic patients

Saudi Arabia has announced the launch of several “Tataman” clinics, which are tasked with receiving anyone experiencing symptoms of the emerging coronavirus, according to the Kingdom’s Ministry of Health.

These new facilities – identified in English as “fever clinics” in a ministry tweet – will operate 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

“In the interest of the health of all those on the land of our dear homeland, we launched today “tataman” [reassurance] clinics that are dedicated to people who experience symptoms of coronavirus, such as high fever, and will expand during the next two days,” Saudi Health Minister Tawfig al-Rabiah said in a tweet on Saturday.

They have started operations in six cities in Saudi Arabia, with the ministry adding that it would expand the number of clinics across the rest of the Kingdom’s provinces later on.

The 31 clinics are currently open in the cities of Riyadh, al-Ahsa, al-Qassim, Jeddah, Mecca, and Medina.

The announcement of the clinics comes as the health officials reported 3,121 new cases of coronavirus in the Kingdom detected in the past 24 hours, while 1175 new cases of recovery were recorded.

Saudi Arabia also saw 34 deaths recorded due to COVID-19, bringing the death toll in the Kingdom from the pandemic to 676 deaths.

