Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia now has over 100,000 COVID-19 cases

Saudi Arabia now has more than 100,000 coronavirus cases after an increase of 3,045 over 24 hours, reported the Ministry of Health on Sunday.

The increase is the first time that Saudi Arabia has reported over 3,000 cases in a day.

The Ministry of Health also reported 36 new deaths from the virus, bringing the death toll to 712.

The Kingdom also announced a further 1,026 recoveries, meaning that 72,817 of the 101,914 cases have recovered.

In line with recent trends, the majority of the new cases were in the capital Riyadh (717), followed by Mecca (623), and Jeddah (351).

The eastern port city of Damman saw a notable increase of 257.

Coronavirus in Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabian authorities moved to reimpose restrictions on the city of Jeddah from Saturday as the number of coronavirus cases continued to grow.

The restrictions will prohibit movement in all areas of the city from 3 p.m. to 6 a.m. and ban dining in restaurants and cafes.

Workplace attendance will also be halted, with the restrictions are set to last until June 20.

Elsewhere in the Kingdom, authorities have enacted a three-stage plan aimed at returning to normalcy.

The Kingdom is currently in stage two of the plan, in which domestic travel between provinces is allowed and residents are able to move freely during non-curfew hours (6 a.m. to 8 p.m.).

The suspension on workplace attendance has also been lifted, allowing all employees in ministries, government entities and private sector companies to return to working from their offices, given that they follow strict precautionary guidelines.

However, the general guidelines do not apply to the city of Mecca, which remains on lockdown.

