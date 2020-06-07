Coronavirus: UAE reports 540 new cases, one new death, after 44,000 tests

The United Arab Emirates reported 540 new coronavirus cases and one new coronavirus-related death on Sunday.

The total number of cases is now 38,808, according to the UAE government via Twitter. The new death brings the death toll to 276.

The 540 new cases were detected after health authorities carried out 44,000 tests over a 24-hour period, said the UAE government.

Authorities added that a total of 21,806 people had recovered from the virus.

Dubai reopening, Abu Dhabi closed

The UAE, which is made up of seven emirates, has implemented different regulations in each emirate.

In Dubai, most lockdown restrictions have now been lifted, with shops and restaurants open and 50 percent of the emirate's public sector workers expected to return to work from Sunday.

Sports facilities have also begun to reopen, including gyms and some football academies.

However, face masks are still mandatory outside, and a curfew remains in place from 11 p.m. until 6 a.m.

On the other hand, Abu Dhabi has banned movement in and out of the emirate.

Here are the latest restrictions Abu Dhabi residents need to be aware of.

Have you broken #coronavirus lockdown rules in the #UAE? The Attorney General’s office has released photos of people who violated the country’s #COVID_19 coronavirus precautionary measures. See them here.https://t.co/DCaWpQ0Dvv — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) June 6, 2020

Read more:

Coronavirus: UAE names and shames 18 COVID-19 violators

Coronavirus: New research suggests doctors are treating COVID-19 patients wrongly

Dubai’s State Security forces arrest leader of international crime ring

Last Update: Sunday, 07 June 2020 KSA 14:42 - GMT 11:42