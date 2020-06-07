Coronavirus: UK COVID-19 death toll rises by 77 to 40,542

The United Kingdom’s death toll from confirmed cases of COVID-19 rose by 77 to 40,542 as of 1600 GMT on June 6, according to government data published on Sunday.

Scotland and Northern Ireland earlier reported no COVID-19 deaths in the previous 24 hours.

Including suspected cases, the United Kingdom’s death toll this week surpassed 50,000, according to a Reuters tally of official data sources.

The Sunday Times reported on Sunday that the UK government is looking to relax lockdown measures for pubs, restaurants and weddings – earlier than originally envisaged – in an attempt to avert a potential jobs crisis in the hospitality industry this summer.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson signed off on the new measures Friday night after a meeting with Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak, the report said. Johnson also wanted to reduce social distancing from two meters (6.6 feet) to one, if justified by scientific evidence.

Earlier on Sunday, UK’s Health Minister Matt Hancock said that anti-racism protests attended by thousands of people in London and other major British cities “undoubtedly” risk causing an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases again.

