Coronavirus on the rise in Kuwait with 771 new cases, 10 new deaths

Kuwait reported 717 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, a sharp increase on the previous day's rise of 487 that brought the total number of cases in the country to 31,848.
تعلن #وزارة_الصحة عن تأكيد إصابة 717 حالة جديدة، وتسجيل 923 حالة شفاء، و 10 حالات وفاة جديدة بـ #فيروس_كورونا_المستجدّ COVID-19 ، ليصبح إجمالي عدد الحالات 31,848 حالة pic.twitter.com/NF4oYnXeqw— وزارة الصحة - الكويت (@KUWAIT_MOH) June 7, 2020
Kuwait COVID-19 death toll now 264
Last Update: Sunday, 07 June 2020 KSA 14:21 - GMT 11:21