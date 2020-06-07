CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

Coronavirus on the rise in Kuwait with 771 new cases, 10 new deaths

Mask-clad residents walk in a neighbourhood of Kuwait City during the COVID-19 pandemic. (AFP)
Tommy Hilton, Al Arabiya English Sunday 07 June 2020
Text size A A A

Kuwait reported 717 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, a sharp increase on the previous day's rise of 487 that brought the total number of cases in the country to 31,848.

The Ministry of Health announced the rise via Twitter, giving a breakdown of cases by nationality.

Less than half (331) were Kuwaiti nationals, with 88 Bangladeshis, 81 Egyptians, and 79 Indians.

Kuwait COVID-19 death toll now 264

Kuwaiti officials also reported 10 more deaths from the virus, bringing the death toll to 264.

Of the over 30,000 total cases, 11,379 are currently active, of which 196 are classified as "serious cases."

Sunday's rise is more in line with Friday, when the Ministry of Health reported 723 new infections.

Read more:

Coronavirus: Oman records 866 new COVID-19 cases, including 547 foreigners

Coronavirus: New research suggests doctors are treating COVID-19 patients wrongly

Coronavirus: UAE passes 2.5 million tests as 626 new cases detected

SHOW MORE
Last Update: Sunday, 07 June 2020 KSA 14:21 - GMT 11:21

MOST POPULAR

DAY WEEK

OPINION

SHOW MORE
More in OPINION

EDITOR’S CHOICE

Top