CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

Malaysia to ease most lockdown measures, coronavirus ‘under control’

Medical workers wearing protective suits pass by barbed wire at the red zone under enhanced lockdown, amid the coronavirus outbreak in Petaling Jaya, Malaysia May 11, 2020. (File photo: Reuters)
Reuters, Kuala Lumpur Sunday 07 June 2020
Text size A A A

Malaysia will lift most coronavirus restrictions on businesses on Wednesday, including a ban on travel between its states, after a lockdown of nearly three months although its international borders will remain closed.

Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin announced in a televised address on Sunday the novel coronavirus outbreak was under control and Malaysia would begin a new recovery phase until August 31.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app

Malaysia had gradually allowed businesses to reopen with social distancing guidelines over the past month, after shutting all non-essential businesses and schools, banning public gatherings and restricting travel on March 18.

Malaysia has reported 8,303 cases with 117 deaths, with the pace of infections slowing in recent days.

Read more:

Coronavirus: Malaysia confirms more COVID-19 cases at migrant detention center

Coronavirus: Malaysia to allow mass prayers ahead of Eid

Coronavirus: Malaysia detains undocumented migrants to contain spread

SHOW MORE
Last Update: Sunday, 07 June 2020 KSA 11:14 - GMT 08:14

MOST POPULAR

DAY WEEK

OPINION

SHOW MORE
More in OPINION

EDITOR’S CHOICE

Top