Malaysia to ease most lockdown measures, coronavirus ‘under control’

Malaysia will lift most coronavirus restrictions on businesses on Wednesday, including a ban on travel between its states, after a lockdown of nearly three months although its international borders will remain closed.
Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin announced in a televised address on Sunday the novel coronavirus outbreak was under control and Malaysia would begin a new recovery phase until August 31.
Malaysia had gradually allowed businesses to reopen with social distancing guidelines over the past month, after shutting all non-essential businesses and schools, banning public gatherings and restricting travel on March 18.
Malaysia has reported 8,303 cases with 117 deaths, with the pace of infections slowing in recent days.
Last Update: Sunday, 07 June 2020 KSA 11:14 - GMT 08:14