Syrian doctor working in Saudi Arabia dies from coronavirus: Reports

A Syrian doctor working in Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province died from the coronavirus on Monday the Saudi Gazette reported.

Doctor Muhammad Muslih Qatranji, 57, had been working in one of the Eastern Province’s private clinics, and his death marks the first among the province’s expatriate health workers, the Saudi Gazette said.

Qatranji contracted the coronavirus over the Eid Al Fitr holiday and was later admitted to hospital in Al Khobar for treatment, before passing away five days later on Monday, the Gazette reported.

His death is also the third coronavirus fatality among expatriate health staff in Saudi Arabia, following the death of a Sudanese doctor in Riyadh, and a Pakistani doctor in Mecca, the paper added.

Saudi Arabia has a large expatriate community, and also has many expatriates of its own around the world.

In April, the Kingdom’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs shared a message from the more than six thousand Saudi doctors working 41 countries around the world, with a message of support: “We stand by you.”

On Sunday, Saudi Arabia reported that there had now been more than 100,000 coronavirus infections in the Kingdom, with a total death toll of 712. There have been 72,817 recoveries so far.

