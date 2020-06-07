CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

UK Black Lives Matter protests increase risk of COVID-19 spread: Health Minister

Black Lives Matter protesters in London, UK, June 6, 2020. (Reuters)
Reuters, London Sunday 07 June 2020
Text size A A A

Anti-racism protests attended by thousands of people in London and other major British cities “undoubtedly” risk causing an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases again, British health minister Matt Hancock said on Sunday.

Thousands of people attended protests on Saturday to voice their anger at police brutality after the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, ignoring government advice to avoid large gatherings due to the risk from coronavirus.

Asked during an interview on Sky News whether the number attending protests made an increase in COVID-19 cases more likely, Hancock said: “It is undoubtedly a risk.”

“I support very strongly the argument that is being made by those who are protesting ... but the virus itself doesn’t discriminate and gathering in large groups is temporarily against the rules precisely because it increases the risk of the spread of this virus.”

Read more:

Boris Johnson to ease UK coronavirus lockdown faster than planned: Reports

Lebanese-Americans reflect on two uprisings: George Floyd and the October Revolution

Watch: Thousands march on White House to protest violence by US police

SHOW MORE
Last Update: Sunday, 07 June 2020 KSA 11:38 - GMT 08:38

MOST POPULAR

DAY WEEK

OPINION

SHOW MORE
More in OPINION

EDITOR’S CHOICE

Top