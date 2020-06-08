Coronavirus: Kuwait reports 662 new cases, 5 deaths despite mosque opening plan

Kuwait reported 662 new coronavirus cases and five coronavirus-related deaths on Monday, according to the Ministry of Health.

Of the 662 new cases, 340 were Kuwaiti nationals, with 122 Indians.

Kuwaiti health authorities had carried out 2,999 new tests, according to the ministry.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

تعلن #وزارة_الصحة عن تأكيد إصابة 662 حالة جديدة، وتسجيل 1,037 حالة شفاء، و 5 حالات وفاة جديدة بـ #فيروس_كورونا_المستجدّ COVID-19 ، ليصبح إجمالي عدد الحالات 32,510 حالة pic.twitter.com/ZejAxoWDHc — وزارة الصحة - الكويت (@KUWAIT_MOH) June 8, 2020

Read the latest coronavirus updates in our dedicated section.

Kuwait to open some mosques

Kuwait will reopen some of its mosques on Wednesday following a three-month closure due to the coronavirus pandemic, reported the official Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) on Sunday.

Mosques in “model residential” and “sparsely-populated” areas will reopen with the noon prayer on Wednesday, said Minister of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs Dr. Fahad al-Afasi in a press release via KUNA on Sunday.

However, al-Afasi noted that Friday prayers will only be performed at the Grand Mosque in Kuwait City, where only mosque staff will be allowed to attend in line with current regulations.

The Friday prayer will be broadcast on official Kuwait TV.

The minister added that the mosques that reopen will abide by Kuwait’s precautionary measures aimed at preventing further spread of the coronavirus.

Read more:

Coronavirus: Six people die from COVID-19 in Oman in one day

Coronavirus: UAE schools to restart with distance learning August 30, says minister

Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia now has over 100,000 COVID-19 cases

Last Update: Monday, 08 June 2020 KSA 14:14 - GMT 11:14