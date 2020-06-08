Coronavirus: Kuwait to open some mosques Wednesday after 3-month COVID-19 closure

Kuwait will reopen some of its mosques on Wednesday following a three-month closure due to the coronavirus pandemic, reported the official Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) on Sunday.

Mosques in “model residential” and “sparsely-populated” areas will reopen with the noon prayer on Wednesday, said Minister of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs Dr. Fahad al-Afasi in a press release via KUNA on Sunday.

However, al-Afasi noted that Friday prayers will only be performed at the Grand Mosque in Kuwait City, where only mosque staff will be allowed to attend in line with current regulations.

The Friday prayer will be broadcast on official Kuwait TV.

The minister added that the mosques that reopen will abide by Kuwait’s precautionary measures aimed at preventing further spread of the coronavirus.

Kuwaiti Minister of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs Dr. Fahad al-Afasi (center) chairs meeting June 8, 2020. (KUNA)

Coronavirus continues to rise in Kuwait

The announcement comes as the number of coronavirus cases continues to rise in the country.

On Sunday, Kuwaiti officials announced a further 717 new COVID-19 cases had been detected in the previous 24-hour period.

That increase was much larger than the previous day’s 487 new cases and brought the total to 31,848.

The death toll in Kuwait is 264.

In line with many of the other Arabian Gulf countries, a significant number of coronavirus cases in the country are foreign nationals.

