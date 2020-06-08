Coronavirus: Qatar announces 1,368 cases, 3 new deaths from COVID-19

Qatar announced 1,368 new coronavirus cases on Monday, bringing the total in the country to 70,158.

According to the Qatari Ministry of Health, 24,166 of the 70,158 total cases in the country are currently active cases.

The ministry also reported three new deaths from COVID-19, bringing the death toll to 57.

An additional 1,597 people had recovered from the virus, added the health ministry, bringing the total number of recovered cases to 45,935.

آخر مستجدات فيروس كورونا في قطر

