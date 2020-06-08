Coronavirus: Ryanair boss says airline will fly through UK’s ‘rubbish’ quarantine

Ryanair will not cancel flights to and from the United Kingdom despite the government introducing a 14-day quarantine for international travelers because it is seeing thousands of Britons booking holidays, boss Michael O’Leary said on Monday.
Ryanair, Europe’s biggest budget airline, easyJet and BA-owner IAG have launched the early stage of a legal protest against the quarantine which is designed to prevent a second surge of COVID-19.
Read more: UK coronavirus quarantine plan ‘wholly unjustified,’ protest BA, Ryanair, easyJet
Asked whether Ryanair would cancel July and August flights if the quarantine remained in place during those months, O’Leary said: “No, because the flights are full outbound of the UK.
British people are ignoring this quarantine, they know it’s rubbish.”
“Ryanair is operating a thousand daily flights to points all over Portugal, Spain, Italy, Greece from the 1st of July, the 2nd, the 3rd and every day after that.”
