Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia reports 3,369 new cases, 34 deaths

Saudi Arabia reported on Monday 3,369 new coronavirus cases and 34 deaths, bringing the total number of infections in the Kingdom to 105,283 and the death toll to 746.

The Kingdom also recorded 1,707 new recoveries, reaching a total of 74,524.

The highest number of new infections was in Riyadh (746), followed by Jeddah (577) and Mecca (376).

Sunday saw the first strike in Saudi cases, when the Kingdom recorded more than 3,000 within 24 hours for the first time.

Saudi Arabian authorities moved to reimpose restrictions on the city of Jeddah from Saturday as the number of coronavirus cases continued to grow.

The restrictions will prohibit movement in all areas of the city from 3 p.m. to 6 a.m. and ban dining in restaurants and cafes.

Workplace attendance will also be halted, with the restrictions are set to last until June 20.

Elsewhere in the Kingdom, authorities have enacted a three-stage plan aimed at returning to normalcy.

The Kingdom is currently in stage two of the plan, in which domestic travel between provinces is allowed and residents are able to move freely during non-curfew hours (6 a.m. to 8 p.m.).

The suspension on workplace attendance has also been lifted, allowing all employees in ministries, government entities and private sector companies to return to working from their offices, given that they follow strict precautionary guidelines.

However, the general guidelines do not apply to the city of Mecca, which remains on lockdown.

