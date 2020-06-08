Coronavirus: UAE reports 568 new cases, five new deaths, after more than 32,000 tests

The United Arab Emirates reported 568 new coronavirus cases and five new coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the ministry of health.

The ministry said it had conducted more than 32,000 tests, while 469 patients have recovered form the virus, raising the total number of recoveries to 22,275.

It added that 16,820 patients infected with the COVID-19 were still undergoing treatment in the country’s health facilities.

The total number of detected cases in the country stands at 39,376 as of Monday.

Meanwhile, the UAE announced earlier on Monday that violators of the Law on Entry and Residence of Foreigners are allowed to leave the country while exempting them from all fines during a grace period of three months, with retrospective effect from May 18 until August 18.

The country’s academic year will restart on August 30, according to a statement by the country’s Minister of Education Hussain ibn Ibrahim al-Hammadi reported by the official Emirates News Agency (WAM). The decision does not specify whether students will return to school premises or if education will be conducted through distancing learning, or a combination of the two.

