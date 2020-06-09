Coronavirus: 145,000 people in US may die of COVID-19 by August, researchers say

University of Washington researchers estimated on Monday that 145,728 people could die of COVID-19 in the United States by August, raising their grim forecast by more than 5,000 fatalities in a matter of days.

The new estimate came on the same day that Texas reported its highest number of hospitalizations so far in the coronavirus pandemic and a total of 22 US states showed an uptick in the number of new confirmed cases, according to a count kept by Johns Hopkins University.

Among the states with the sharpest increases were Michigan and Arizona, according to Johns Hopkins.

A total of more than 1.9 million cases of COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus, have been reported in the United States, according to a Reuters tally, which has confirmed 110,000 deaths.

For the past two weeks, the daily number of fatalities has dipped below 1,000 multiple times.

But the increase in the number of cases has stubbornly remained at about 20,000 a day.

