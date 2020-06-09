Coronavirus: Dubai’s Emirates to fly to Kabul, Afghanistan, total destinations to 30

Dubai’s Emirates airline will start flights to Kabul, Afghanistan from June 25, bringing the total number of destinations offered by the airline to 30, according to a statement from Emirates.

In addition to Kabul, Emirates has previously announced flights to Bahrain, London Heathrow, Manchester, Frankfurt, Paris, Milan, Madrid, Zurich, Vienna, Amsterdam, Copenhagen, Dublin, New York JFK, Chicago, Toronto, Seoul, Kuala Lumpur, Singapore, Jakarta, Taipei, Hong Kong, Perth and Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne and Manila, the statement read.

From June 8, travelers from Pakistan will also be able to book flights from Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad.

UAE opens airports

The announcement follows news last week that the UAE would allow a limited reopening of flights through its airports which will allow for transiting passengers, and for residents and nationals to return to the UAE.

The announcement was made during a coronavirus press briefing by Dr. Saif al-Dhaheri, spokesman for National Authority for Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management.

“The decision to suspend passenger flights to and from the country is still in effect,” al-Dhaheri said.

He added that limited flights will be temporarily permitted for the purpose of “evacuating residents and visitors who wish to leave the UAE and return to their country.”

Flights out of the UAE were suspended on March 23 as officials moved to contain the spread of the coronavirus, officially known as COVID-19. Etihad, Emirates and other Gulf airlines have been offering flights out of the UAE for those looking to return, but incoming flights are limited.

It is currently unclear when all government restrictions on passengers will lift. The UAE has temporarily banned visas on arrival for all nationalities and banned its citizens from traveling outside the country.

