Coronavirus: Oman detects 712 new cases, two deaths in 24 hours

Oman detected 712 new coronavirus infections and two new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, raising the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 18,198 and the virus-related death toll to 83, the Ministry of Health announced.
For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.
Out of the newly reported cases, Omani citizens make up 362 of the infections while non-Omani expatriates make up 350.
A total of 359 people recovered from the coronavirus in Oman, which brings the number of recoveries in the country to 4,152.
Forty-seven people were admitted to hospitals in Oman after they were infected with the coronavirus. According to the health ministry, only 291 people are currently need medical care.
Eighty-five people are in the Intensive Care Units (ICUs) of Oman’s hospitals, the ministry added.
SHOW MORE
Last Update: Tuesday, 09 June 2020 KSA 12:57 - GMT 09:57