Coronavirus: Qatar reports 1,721 new cases, total 71,879, five new deaths

Qatar reported 1,721 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, bringing the total to 71,879, according to the Ministry of Health.
Health authorities said that five more people have died of coronavirus, raising the death toll to 62.
The ministry added that 1,634 people had recovered from the virus, a similar number to the previous day, bringing the total number of recovered cases to 47,569.
This leaves the total number of active cases at 24,248.
The small Gulf country said it tested 5,389 people in the past 24 hours, which is over 1,000 more tests than the previous day.
Authorities have now tested 265,035 people in total.
