Coronavirus: Saudi Cabinet reviews latest COVID-19 developments in virtual meeting

Saudi Arabia’s Council of Ministers, chaired by King Salman bin Abdulaziz, on Tuesday discussed the latest coronavirus developments in the Kingdom and around the world in a virtual meeting, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

At the start of the meeting, King Salman confirmed that the health of citizens and residents was at the forefront of his concerns amid the pandemic that has been pushing officials to find urgent solutions to, according to SPA.

King Salman urged the public to adhere to precautionary measures to ensure that everyone is protected and to prevent the virus from spreading further.

Also read: Coronavirus: Seven habits to avoid, advice from Saudi Arabia’s health ministry

The cabinet praised King Salman’s support specific sectors, which enabled them to prepare to return to work while continuing to follow preventative measures.

The cabinet also reviewed the planned phases that have been and will continue to be implemented in the Kingdom to facilitate the gradual return to normalcy, SPA said.

The cabinet warned the public about failing to follow the rules as businesses and other establishments reopen and urged all authorities to continue to monitor the situation, SPA reported.

Read more:

Coronavirus cases, deaths in Saudi will keep rising if people ignore rules: Ministry

Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia reimposes restrictions, curfew in Jeddah

Saudi Arabia’s health system are capable of treating patients efficiently, the cabinet said, adding that any financial and moral support will be provided by the leadership if necessary.

The Kingdom will not forget the sacrifices made my health professionals to ensure that all citizens and residents of Saudi Arabia are safe and healthy, the cabinet said, according to SPA.

Last Update: Tuesday, 09 June 2020 KSA 17:30 - GMT 14:30

' rows="10" cols="50">