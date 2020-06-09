Coronavirus: ‘Very rare’ that people without symptoms spread COVID-19, says WHO

People who are infected with coronavirus but show no symptoms only rarely transmit the disease, said a senior World Health Organization (WHO) official on Monday in comments that appear to contradict the common understanding of how COVID-19 spreads.

Until now, the scientific consensus has been that a significant amount of COVID-19 cases are asymptomatic, meaning the person shows no symptoms, but they can still spread the virus. This assumption has driven government policies aimed at containing the virus, resulting in stringent lockdowns based on predictions of large numbers of people spreading the virus without realizing they even have it.

But this assumption appeared to be challenged by the head of the WHO’s emerging diseases and zoonosis unit, Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove, on Monday – with potentially drastic consequences for global health policy.

“We have a number of reports from countries who are doing very detailed contact tracing. They’re following asymptomatic cases, they’re following contacts and they’re not finding secondary transmission onward. It is very rare – and much of that is not published in the literature,” said Dr. Kerkhove, speaking at a news briefing from the WHO’s Geneva headquarters.

“We are constantly looking at this data and we’re trying to get more information from countries to truly answer this question. It still appears to be rare that an asymptomatic individual actually transmits onward,” she added.

Developing.

