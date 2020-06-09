CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

Coronavirus may have begun spreading in August in China: Harvard research

A woman wearing protective suit is seen at a hospital after the lockdown was lifted in Wuhan, capital of Hubei province and China's epicentre of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, April 13, 2020. (Reuters)
Reuters, London Tuesday 09 June 2020
The novel coronavirus may have been spreading in China as early as August 2019, according to Harvard Medical School research based on satellite images of hospital travel patterns and search engine data.

“Increased hospital traffic and symptom search data in Wuhan preceded the documented start of the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic in December 2019,” according to the research.

“While we cannot confirm if the increased volume was directly related to the new virus, our evidence supports other recent work showing that emergence happened before identification at the Huanan Seafood market.”

