Dubai free zone uses AI to monitor residents are following coronavirus measures

The Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority (DSOA) has partnered with Derq to deploy artificial intelligence to monitor residents’ compliance with coronavirus social distancing measures, UAE state news agency WAM reported.

The technology utilizes previously installed CCTV and security cameras to ensure that people are maintaining proper social distance and wearing face masks in accordance with coronavirus regulation.

“DSOA is committed to collaborate once again with Derq, to enhance the safety of citizens and community amidst these trying times. Our top priority is ensuring the safety and quality of life for our community, the emirate, and the nation at large. This collaboration also links with our core mission to lead a fully integrated, and sustainable smart community,” said Dr. Mohammed Al Zarooni, vice chairman and CEO of DSOA, WAM reported.

Derq, a Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) spinoff, will implement its algorithm technology with DSOA’s cameras to check residents.

“Derq’s efforts have always been rooted in our mission to enhance citizens’ safety. Through this initiative, we are able to do just that in the places that matter most – on our roads, and in our hospitals, offices, malls, beaches, and airports,” said Dr. Georges Aoude, co-founder and CEO of Derq, WAM reported.

Dubai easing coronavirus lockdown

The emirate has gradually begun to roll back its coronavirus lockdown measures.

Last week, authorities announced that shopping malls and private sector businesses would operate at full capacity.

As restrictions have begun to ease, all individuals and businesses have been required to adhere to preventative measures, including maintaining social distancing and wearing face masks, to avoid any further spread of the virus.

On Tuesday, the UAE reported 528 new infections of coronavirus, raising the total number of cases in the country to 39,904, with a death toll of 283. There have been 22,740 recoveries so far.

Last Update: Tuesday, 09 June 2020 KSA 19:49 - GMT 16:49