Coronavirus: Saudi Arabians, expats can apply for emergency permits on Tawakkalna app

Saudi Arabia’s citizens and residents can now apply for emergency medical permits during curfew hours on the new “Tawakkalna” app, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Tuesday.

The app, which was launched in cooperation with the Saudi Red Crescent Authority and the Saudi Health Council, is aimed at managing the movement of the public during the nighttime curfew imposed due to coronavirus.

The Kingdom is currently in stage two of its three-stage plan developed to facilitate the return to normalcy.

During the current stage, residents across the country – except in Jeddah and Mecca – are able to move freely during the hours of 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. and can travel between provinces.

However, the new permit service on “Tawakkalna” enables users to request an exit permit for a health emergency in case an individual needs to be transferred to a medical facility urgently, according to SPA.

The permit allows the patient along with one other individual to leave their place of residence and go to a medical facility. The permit is active for an hour following its approval, SPA said.

There is no limit for the number of emergency permits an individual can apply for in a day or week, and no geographical restrictions have been announced yet, SPA reported.

