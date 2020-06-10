Coronavirus: UAE reports 603 new infections after conducting over 47,000 tests

The UAE reported 603 new coronavirus infections on Tuesday after conducting over 47,000 tests, which raises the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 40,507.

Only one person died due to COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, according to officials, raising the UAE’s death toll from coronavirus to 284 so far.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Meanwhile, 24,017 people in the UAE have recovered from the virus so far after 1277 made full recoveries in the past day.

The number of COVID-19 patients still receiving treatment in the country currently stands at 16,206.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

“The disparity in the number of injuries and recovery cases is due to various factors, including the efficiency of medical personnel, the commitment of patients to the medical or home quarantine, and following the preventive instructions, physical spacing and other factors,” Dr. Amna al-Shamsi, official spokesperson of the UAE Government, said in her daily press briefing.

“Some positive indicators of the developments of daily situations do not necessarily mean the end of the pandemic in the country or the beginning of the decline phase, and it certainly does not mean a return to fully practicing our normal life,” al-Shamsi added.

Read more:

UAE has potential to be best-prepared nation for post-coronavirus world: Minister

Coronavirus: Air Arabia announces repatriation flights from UAE to Egypt June 11-16

Coronavirus: UAE allows violators of residency law to leave country, waives all fines

Last Update: Wednesday, 10 June 2020 KSA 21:30 - GMT 18:30