Coronavirus cases in Bahrain surpass 16,000 after 469 new cases detected

Bahrain reported 469 new coronavirus cases, raising the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 16,200, the Ministry of Health announced on Wednesday.
Out of 7899 COVID-19 tests carried out on 9 June 2020, 469 new cases have been detected among 220 expatriate workers, 242 new cases are contacts of active cases, and 7 are travel related. There were 503 recoveries from #COVID19, increasing total recoveries to 11109— وزارة الصحة | مملكة البحرين 🇧🇭 (@MOH_Bahrain) June 10, 2020
MOH: There are currently 79 #COVID19 cases receiving treatment, of which 14 are in a critical condition. 5048 cases are stable out of a total of 5062 active cases #Be_Responsible #TeamBahrain— وزارة الصحة | مملكة البحرين 🇧🇭 (@MOH_Bahrain) June 10, 2020
Last Update: Wednesday, 10 June 2020 KSA 09:47 - GMT 06:47