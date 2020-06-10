Coronavirus cases in Bahrain surpass 16,000 after 469 new cases detected

Bahrain reported 469 new coronavirus cases, raising the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 16,200, the Ministry of Health announced on Wednesday.

The new cases were detected after 7,899 COVID-19 tests were carried out across Bahrain.

Out of the newly reported cases, 220 were detected among expatriate workers, 242 are of people who came into contact with previously infected individuals, and seven cases are related to travel.

Meanwhile, 503 people recovered in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 11,109.

Out of 7899 COVID-19 tests carried out on 9 June 2020, 469 new cases have been detected among 220 expatriate workers, 242 new cases are contacts of active cases, and 7 are travel related. There were 503 recoveries from #COVID19, increasing total recoveries to 11109 — وزارة الصحة | مملكة البحرين 🇧🇭 (@MOH_Bahrain) June 10, 2020

There are currenly 79 people receiving treatment in Bahrain, out of which 14 are in a critical condition, the ministry added. So far, 5,048 cases out of a total of 5,062 active cases are stable.

The virus-related death toll in Bahrain stands at 29.

MOH: There are currently 79 #COVID19 cases receiving treatment, of which 14 are in a critical condition. 5048 cases are stable out of a total of 5062 active cases #Be_Responsible #TeamBahrain — وزارة الصحة | مملكة البحرين 🇧🇭 (@MOH_Bahrain) June 10, 2020

