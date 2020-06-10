CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

Coronavirus cases in Bahrain surpass 16,000 after 469 new cases detected

A barber wears a protective face shield as he cuts a customer's hair in Bahrain. (File photo: Reuters)
Tamara Abueish, Al Arabiya English Wednesday 10 June 2020
Bahrain reported 469 new coronavirus cases, raising the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 16,200, the Ministry of Health announced on Wednesday.

The new cases were detected after 7,899 COVID-19 tests were carried out across Bahrain.

Out of the newly reported cases, 220 were detected among expatriate workers, 242 are of people who came into contact with previously infected individuals, and seven cases are related to travel.

Meanwhile, 503 people recovered in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 11,109.

There are currenly 79 people receiving treatment in Bahrain, out of which 14 are in a critical condition, the ministry added. So far, 5,048 cases out of a total of 5,062 active cases are stable.

The virus-related death toll in Bahrain stands at 29.

Last Update: Wednesday, 10 June 2020 KSA 09:47 - GMT 06:47

