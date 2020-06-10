Fauci describes coronavirus as his ‘worst nightmare,” says pandemic ‘far from over’
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speaks during a briefing on coronavirus in the Brady press briefing room at the White House, on March 14, 2020, in Washington. (AP)
Ismaeel Naar, Al Arabiya EnglishWednesday 10 June 2020
More than 18 million of California’s 39 million residents live in counties where rates of increase have put them on a watch list that may eventually require them to roll back reopening efforts, the Reuters analysis shows.
Fauci, who is the US President Donald Trump administration’s infectious disease adviser, said the COVID-19 pandemic differed significantly from other recent public health crises like Ebola and HIV.
“I mean, Ebola was scary. But Ebola would never be easily transmitted in a global way. HIV, as important as it is, was drawn out over an extended period of time. I mean, I think the ultimate impact of Aids almost certainly will be greater than anything we’re talking about now,” he said.
Fauci said additional resources must be deployed to help the most vulnerable segments of society, namely African Americans.
“[African Americans] have a greater proportion of jobs that don’t allow them to sit in front of a computer and do telework. They’re out there. they’re doing a lot of things physically where you to have interact,” Fauci added.