UAE has potential to be best-prepared nation for post-coronavirus world: Minister

The United Arab Emirates has the potential to be the world’s most prepared nation for the post-coronavirus era, according to the Minister of State for Advanced Sciences, state news agency WAM reported.

The UAE’s proactive vision that implements elements of the fourth industrial revolution (4IR) to achieve the UAE Centennial 2071 goals makes it uniquely situated to thrive in a post-pandemic world, said Sarah bint Yousif Al Amiri, Minister of State for Advanced Sciences.

“The UAE Council for the Fourth Industrial Revolution fully supports the government’s effort to overcome the challenges caused by COVID-19 in a way that will reinforce UAE’s readiness for the future through adopting the 4IR technologies and harnessing technological innovation to drive sustainable development,” Al Amiri said.

The UAE has rolled out new tech-centric measures to fight coronavirus, including the chatBot service, Virtual Doctor for COVID-19, that residents can use to assess whether their symptoms could indicate they have the novel coronavirus.

Additionally, the Ministry of Health and Prevention has introduced the TraceCovid app that detects other devices with the app installed and shares proximity data to track potential strains of infection and alert individuals if they’ve come into contact with someone with the virus.

Yesterday, the UAE reported 528 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 39,904. More than 22,700 have recovered from the virus.

The UAE’s Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation also recently released a set of guidelines for returning to work post-coronavirus that include continuous sanitization of equipment and facilities and ensuring social distancing measures are maintained, among other precautionary measures.

Last Update: Wednesday, 10 June 2020 KSA 11:51 - GMT 08:51