Coronavirus: Bahrain reports 468 new cases, raising total to 16,668

Bahrain has recorded 468 new coronavirus cases after conducting 7,776 new tests, raising the total cases to 16,669, the health ministry announced on Thursday.

Most of the newly detected cases were among expatriate workers with 176 being a result of contact with active cases and 19 being travel related, according to the ministry.



Meanwhile, Bahrain’s recoveries have continued to increase to 11,487 after 378 individuals who had previously tested positive for the virus recovered.



The ministry said 113 people are undergoing treatment, with 14 in critical conditions. Of the 5,148 active cases in the island Kingdom, 5,134 are stable.

The virus-related death toll remains at 29 as the ministry did not announce any new fatalities on Thursday.

Bahrain announced its first case on February 21, followed by a number of cases who had come directly or indirectly from Iran. Bahrain was also the first country in the GCC to recorded a coronavirus-related death, a 65-year-old woman who died from COVID-19 on top of underlying and chronic health problems on March 16.



Bahrain has the lowest number of cases in the GCC as of June 11.

