Coronavirus: Dubai’s Emirates announces four flights to Cairo, Egypt from June 14

Dubai’s Emirates airline has announced four flights to Cairo, Egypt for Egyptians looking to return home.

The flights will run on June 14, 18, 19, 21, and customers can connect to these flights in Dubai from any of the airline’s current network of 30 destinations, a statement from Emirates read.

“Only Egyptian citizens and those who meet the entry requirements of the destination will be allowed to board. Passengers will be required to comply with all requirements of the destination country,” the statement read.

The news follows the announcement on Tuesday that the airline would be adding flights to Kabul, Afghanistan from June 25, bringing the total number of destinations offered by the airline to 30.

In addition to Kabul, Emirates has previously announced flights to Bahrain, London Heathrow, Manchester, Frankfurt, Paris, Milan, Madrid, Zurich, Vienna, Amsterdam, Copenhagen, Dublin, New York JFK, Chicago, Toronto, Seoul, Kuala Lumpur, Singapore, Jakarta, Taipei, Hong Kong, Perth and Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne and Manila, the statement read.

From June 8, travelers from Pakistan will also be able to book flights from Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad.

UAE opens airports

Last week, the UAE announced it would allow a limited reopening of flights through its airports which will allow for transiting passengers, and for residents and nationals to return to the UAE.

The announcement was made during a coronavirus press briefing by Dr. Saif al-Dhaheri, spokesman for National Authority for Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management.

“The decision to suspend passenger flights to and from the country is still in effect,” al-Dhaheri said.

He added that limited flights will be temporarily permitted for the purpose of “evacuating residents and visitors who wish to leave the UAE and return to their country.”

Flights out of the UAE were suspended on March 23 as officials moved to contain the spread of the coronavirus, officially known as COVID-19. Etihad, Emirates and other Gulf airlines have been offering flights out of the UAE for those looking to return, but incoming flights are limited.

It is currently unclear when all government restrictions on passengers will lift. The UAE has temporarily banned visas on arrival for all nationalities and banned its citizens from traveling outside the country.

Last Update: Thursday, 11 June 2020 KSA 11:08 - GMT 08:08