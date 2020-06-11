Coronavirus: Oman’s total cases near 20,000 as health ministry records 1,067 new ones

Oman recorded 1,067 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, raising the total to 19,954, the health ministry announced on Thursday.
Most of the newly recorded cases are non-Omanis and 342 are Omani nationals.
Meanwhile, five people who had previously tested positive for the virus have died, raising the death toll to 89, according to the health ministry.
The country’s recoveries continue to increase as well with 983 new recoveries raising the total to 6,623.
Last Update: Thursday, 11 June 2020 KSA 13:09 - GMT 10:09