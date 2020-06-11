Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia installs PPE, sanitizer vending machines in Riyadh airport

Saudi Arabia has installed personal protection equipment (PPE) and sanitizer vending machines in Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport, authorities said on Twitter Wednesday, in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus.



“For your safety, vending machines for masks and sanitizers are available in the internal travel hall (5) in King Khalid International Airport. We wish you a happy and safe journey,” the tweet said.

Domestic travel in the Kingdom resumed on May 31 after authorities first suspended all international and internal flights on March 20 due to the coronavirus pandemic.



In order to enter the airport, travelers are required to wear a mask in the terminals and during all stages of travel, and passengers must obtain an electronic ticket. Airport authorities also said passengers will have their temperatures checked before entering and those who record a temperature over 38 degrees Celsius will be denied entry.





Saudi Arabia has been gradually easing restrictions throughout the country over the past several weeks. The Kingdom’s mosques are now allowed to open for Friday prayers but must open 20 minutes before the prayer begins and should close 20 minutes after it ends.

Meanwhile, public sector employees throughout the country began to gradually return to workplaces on May 31 and are expected to fully return by June 14.



Saudi Arabia has recorded 112,288 coronavirus cases as of June 10. The death toll has reached 819 while 77,954 people fully recovered.

Last Update: Thursday, 11 June 2020 KSA 08:55 - GMT 05:55