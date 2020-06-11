Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia records 3,733 new cases, its highest increase yet

Saudi Arabia recorded 3,733 new coronavirus cases, its highest daily increase yet, raising the total to 116,021, according to the health ministry.

Nearly 40 percent of the newly detected cases were found in the city of Riyadh which has seen the highest number of cases in recent weeks.

The health ministry also announced 38 fatalities, raising the death toll to 857. Meanwhile, 2,065 people who had previously tested positive for the virus have recovered over the past 24 hours.

Nearly 70 percent of those who have contracted the new coronavirus have recovered as of June 11, according to the health ministry.

On Tuesday, a health official warned that the number of active coronavirus cases and the virus-related death toll in Saudi Arabia is rising because several members of the public continue to ignore preventative measures.

Saudi Arabia has been gradually easing restrictions throughout the country over the past several weeks. The Kingdom’s mosques are now allowed to open for Friday prayers but must open no more than 40 minutes before the prayer begins.

Meanwhile, public sector employees throughout the country began to gradually return to workplaces on May 31 and are expected to fully return by June 14.





