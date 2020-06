The United Arab Emirates conducted another 47,000 coronavirus tests that led to the detection of 479 new cases over the past 24 hours, official WAM reported on Thursday.

Despite recording new cases daily, the minsitry has also seen an increase in recoveries with an additional 1,217 individuals who had previously tested positive for the virus having recovered. The total number of recoveries in the UAE has reached 25,234.

Two people have died due to complications after being infected with the new virus, raising the death toll to 286.

- Developing

Last Update: Thursday, 11 June 2020 KSA 13:25 - GMT 10:25