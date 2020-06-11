Coronavirus lockdown: UAE launches new program for residents to return home

The UAE has launched a new program for residents to return to the UAE following a period of border closures due to the coronavirus pandemic, a tweet from the UAE’s National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) read.

The #UAE has launched an initiative to return residents with valid visas who have been staying outside the country due to #Covid19. The initiative targets the return of nearly 200,000 people and will be coordinated between the @MOFAICUAE and the @icauae. pic.twitter.com/fPzpeuJPHl — NCEMA UAE (@NCEMAUAE) June 11, 2020

There are around 200,000 residents outside of the UAE at the moment, NCEMA said, while 31,000 have already returned between March 25 and June 8. Those that have been allowed to return wer chosen based on family matter and humanitarian reasons, NCEMA explained.

Individuals looking to return will need to register for a Resident Entry Permit on the ICA’s website. NCEMA said that all requests will be answered within 48 hours.

After a resident has been approved, they can then apply for a ticket with an airline based on the email confirmation from the ICA.

All travelers will need to undergo a test for coronavirus after their arrival in the UAE, followed by a 14-day quarantine period which the traveler will need to pay for themselves.

The new arrivals will also need to sign up for one of the UAE’s tracking apps as well, such as Alhosn, in order to protect public safety, NCEMA concluded.

UAE coronavirus cases on the rise

The United Arab Emirates conducted another 45,000 coronavirus tests that led to the detection of 479 new cases over the past 24 hours, raising the total to 40,986, the Ministry of Health reported on Thursday.

Despite recording new cases daily, the minsitry has also seen an increase in recoveries with an additional 1,217 individuals who had previously tested positive for the virus having recovered. The total number of recoveries in the UAE has reached 25,234.

Two people have died due to complications after being infected with the new virus, raising the death toll to 286.

The number of active coronavirus cases in the UAE is now 15,466.

Last Update: Thursday, 11 June 2020 KSA 16:06 - GMT 13:06