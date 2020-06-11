Dubai authorities discuss safe return of fans to athletic events

Sporting events around the world are preparing their return with coronavirus preventative measures, from the international Olympic games to local athletic events in Dubai.

The Dubai Police and Dubai Sports Council hosted security firms in a workshop on Thursday to discuss the return of fans to athletic events amid the pandemic, according to a statement by the Government of Dubai Media Office.

The city’s authorities have not yet permitted athletic events to resume since asking organizers to postpone all sports-related activities on March 5.

COVID-19 preventative measures discussed for athletic events included sanitization of the venues, the use of thermal cameras to check the temperature of spectators, disinfectant tunnels, and face masks.

Supporters hold Palestinian flags as they sit in the stands prior to the AFC Asian Cup group B soccer match between Australia and Palestine at Al Maktoum Stadium in Dubai, United Arab Emirates on Jan. 11, 2019. (AP)

Adjusting seating arrangements inside the stadiums and sports arenas was also a topic of discussion. Social distancing guidelines in the UAE require people to be 6 feet, or 2 meters, apart.

Dubai is home to several major sports stadiums including Dubai International Cricket Stadium, the Sevens Stadium, and Al Wasl Sports Club.

The United Arab Emirates has recorded 40,986 coronavirus cases, with 286 deaths.

