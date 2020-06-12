Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia confirms nearly 4,000 new cases, total rises to 119,942

Saudi Arabia has confirmed 119,942 total coronavirus cases after detecting 3,921 new infections over the past 24 hours, according to the health ministry.
Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.
The Kingdom's recovery numbers continue to increase as well with 1,010 new recoveries recorded, raising the total to 81,029.
Meanwhile, 36 people who had previously tested positive for the virus have died, taking the death toll to 893.
Majority of the new cases were detected in the city of Riyadh, in line with the recent trend. The region of Jeddah had the second highest number of cases, followed by Mecca.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
On Tuesday, a health official warned that the number of active coronavirus cases and the virus-related death toll in Saudi Arabia is rising because several members of the public continue to ignore preventative measures.
Saudi Arabia has been gradually easing restrictions throughout the country over the past several weeks. The Kingdom’s mosques are now allowed to open for Friday prayers but must open no more than 40 minutes before the prayer begins.
Meanwhile, public sector employees throughout the country began to gradually return to workplaces on May 31 and are expected to fully return by June 14.
Read more:
Sports to resume in Saudi Arabia without fans from June 21
Saudi Arabia installs PPE, sanitizer vending machines in Riyadh airport
Saudi Arabia revises mosque timings for Friday prayers
SHOW MORE
Last Update: Friday, 12 June 2020 KSA 16:33 - GMT 13:33