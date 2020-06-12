Coronavirus: Dubai reopens swimming poos, resumes water sports activities

Dubai has allowed the reopening of pools and the resumption of water sports activities as authorities continue easing coronavirus restrictions, according to a statement issued by the Dubai Sports Council on Friday.
The mandate, based on the directives of Dubai's Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management, is limited to hotel establishments, health club and gyms, recreation clubs as well as residential and commercial facilities. However, individuals, groups and businesses must adhere to a detailed list of preventative measures issued, according to the statement.
Individuals are required to maintain social distancing by keeping at least a two-meter distance from others at all times. Sunbeds and loungers must be placed with a two-meter distance between them. A four-meter distance should be kept between larger groups of up to five people.
Shower facilities, lockers and changing rooms have also been permitted to reopen given they are cleaned and sanitized after every use, or once every hour, according to the statement.
“If the operators are unable to maintain the strict cleaning and sanitization regimes, and social distancing rules then these facilities must be closed,” the statement read.
Pool staff are required to maintain a capacity of one person per four square meters in the pool, and they must enforce social distancing rules at all times.
