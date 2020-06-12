Coronavirus: Kuwait records close to 1,000 recoveries in single day, 520 new cases

Kuwait’s coronavirus recoveries continue to increase with 911 individuals having recovered over the past 24 hours while the health ministry confirmed 520 new cases, the ministry announced in a statement Friday.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country has reached 34,952, however, 25,048 have already recovered.



Six people who had previously tested positive for the virus have died, raising the death toll to 285, according to the ministry.



Of the newly detected cases, 232 are Kuwaiti nationals, 86 Indian, 53 from Bangladesh, 39 Egyptians and the remainder are of various nationalities.

