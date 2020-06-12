Coronavirus: Oman cases surpass 20,000 after recording 1,117 new infections

Oman has confirmed a total of 21,071 coronavirus cases after the health ministry detected 1,117 new infections over the past 24 hours, the ministry announced on Friday.



Of the new cases, 647 are foreign nationals and 470 are Omanis.

Read the latest upates in our dedicated coronavirus section.



Seven individuals who had previously tested positive for the virus have died, raising the death toll to 96 as of June 12, according to the health ministry.



Meanwhile, 866 people have recovered, taking the total number of recoveries to 7,489.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.





Read more:

UAE conducts 45,000 new tests, confirms 479 cases

EU proposes reopening internal borders on June 15

Last Update: Friday, 12 June 2020 KSA 12:20 - GMT 09:20