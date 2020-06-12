Coronavirus: Over 1,500 new cases in Qatar, one new virus-related death

Qatar reported 1,517 new coronavirus cases on Friday and one new virus-related death, the health ministry said. In the last 24 hours, 1,965 patients have recovered from COVID-19, and total recoveries stand at 53,296.

Today's new cases brings the total number of cases to 8,828.

آخر مستجدات فيروس كورونا في قطر

Latest update on Coronavirus in Qatarhttps://t.co/Il86Rjz8nX#سلامتك_هي_سلامتي #YourSafetyIsMySafety pic.twitter.com/398aWpebGd — وزارة الصحة العامة (@MOPHQatar) June 12, 2020

Qatar will start lifting coronavirus restrictions in its cities under a four-phase plan starting on June 15, when some mosques will be allowed to reopen, government spokeswoman Lulwa Rashed al-Khater said on Monday.

She told a news conference the second phase of easing the lockdown would start on July 1, the third on August 1 and the fourth on September 1.

The second phase will allow a partial opening of restaurants and the third will permit the resumption of flights from low-risk countries and the reopening of shopping malls and markets with limited capacity. The fourth will allow wedding parties, business gatherings such as exhibitions, and the reopening of theaters and cinemas, she said.

- With Reuters

Last Update: Friday, 12 June 2020 KSA 13:42 - GMT 10:42