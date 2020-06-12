Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia revises mosque timings for Friday prayers

Mosques in Saudi Arabia are now allowed to open 40 minutes before the call for Friday prayers in order to avoid overcrowding, according to a circular issued by the Ministry of Islamic Affairs on Thursday.

The decision was made in accordance with the Kingdom’s safety measures and protocols to slow the spread of the new coronavirus.

The ministry had announced last week that daily and weekly Friday prayers would be allowed throughout the Kingdom, with the exception of Mecca and Jeddah, given that everyone follows a set of guidelines including social distancing and mandatory temperature checks. Also, Mosques must close no later than 20 minutes after the prayer ends.

Imams were instructed to deliver the sermons on the topic of the virus and preventative measures that Saudi Arabia has taken in order to slow the spread. The Minister of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance Sheikh Dr. Abdullatif bin Abdulaziz Al Al-Sheikh said in a Twitter post that this would give individuals an active role in promoting the health and safety of the members of society.

