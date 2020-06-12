Coronavirus: UAE detects 513 new cases after conducting 44,000 tests

The United Arab Emirates has detected 513 new coronavirus cases on Friday after conducting 44,000 tests over the past 24 hours, according to the government’s communication office.

Despite recording new cases daily, the ministry has also seen an increase in recoveries with an additional 712 individuals who had previously tested positive for the virus having recovered. The total number of recoveries in the UAE has reached 25,946.



The government’s communication office also announced one new fatality, raising the death toll to 287.

The UAE has so far detected 41,499 total cases as of June 12. There are currently 15,266 active cases in the country.

Restrictions eased, precautionary measures remain in effect

The United Arab Emirates slowly began lifting restrictions in recent weeks following 24-hour cufews that were part of a national disinfection program. However, travel in and out of Abu Dhabi remains suspended due to mass testing in an effort to slow the spread of the virus.

Dubai on Friday announced the reopening of pools and the resumption of water sports activities that were previously suspended due to the pandemic.

Last week, Dubai allowed shopping malls and private sector businesses to operate at full capacity.

In May, authorities allowed Dubai hotel beaches and outdoor tourism and sports activities for groups of five people or less following a period of closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite the easing of restrictions imposed to slow the spread of the virus, the health ministry continues to urge individuals to adhere to precautionary measures, wear a face mask, wash hands and maintain social distancing.

