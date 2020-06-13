Coronavirus: 100 percent back to work for public sector employees in Dubai on June 14

Dubai has announced that public sector employees will be allowed to return to work at 100 percent capacity from Sunday June 14 after the gradual easing of measures to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The decision came in accordance with directives issued by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, UAE Vice President and Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai.

Employees would be expected to adhere to preventative measures against the coronavirus such as wearing face masks and keeping social distancing of two meters , the government announced.

Earlier, the government issued a list of people who will be exempt from returning to their offices, and will have to continue to work remotely.

The list includes pregnant women, people of determination, people with compromised immunity and chronic illness such as asthma and diabetes.

Elderly employees and women who have to look after children under the grade 9 level or children with disabilities are also exempt from returning to the offices.

On June 7, 50 percent of public sector employees in the United Arab Emirates were allowed to return to work.

On Saturday, the United Arab Emirates detected 491 new coronavirus cases with a slight drop from a day before, bringing the total number of infections to 41,990.

