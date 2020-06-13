Coronavirus: Bahrain records one death, 444 new cases

Bahrain has recorded 444 new coronavirus cases and one COVID-19-related death on Saturday, according to the ministry of health.
The ministry said that a 64-year-old male expatriate who was suffering from chronic diseases passed away.
It added that 291 infections out of the 444 were detected among migrant workers, while 144 patients contracted the virus by coming into contact with active cases, while nine cases were travel-related, according to the ministry.
It said that it conducted 6,713 COVID-19 tests on June 12.
Bahrain’s recoveries have continued to increase to 12,191 after 288 individuals who had previously tested positive for the virus recovered, according to the ministry.
Last Update: Saturday, 13 June 2020 KSA 20:53 - GMT 17:53