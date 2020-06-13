Coronavirus: Kuwait records more recoveries than new infections over past week

Kuwait has recorded 834 coronavirus recoveries and 514 new infections over the past 24 hours, the health ministry announced on Saturday.
In line with a recent trend, the ministry has been recording ore daily recoveries than new infections.
The new cases were detected after 2,159 tests were administered, raising the total number of confirmed cases to 9,295.
The death toll has reached 289 after four people who had previously tested positive for the virus died due to complications.
The Kingdom’s recovery total has reached 25,882 as of June 13.
Kuwait recorded its highest number of daily new cases on May 29 after 1,072 people tested positive within a 24-hour period.
