Coronavirus: Oman total cases reach 22,077 after 1,006 new infections confirmed

Joanne Serrieh, Al Arabiya English Saturday 13 June 2020
Oman’s total number of coronavirus cases has reached 22,077 on Saturday after 1,006 new infections were confirmed over the past 24 hours, the health ministry said in a statement.

Of the new cases, 571 are foreign nationals while 435 are Omani nationals.

The health ministry also announced three new fatalities, taking the death toll to 99.

Meanwhile, an additional 41 people who had previously tested positive for the virus have recovered, raising the number of recoveries to 7,530.

Individuals are urged to adhere to precautionary measures such as wearing a face mask and maintaining social distancing in order to slow the spread of the virus.

Last Update: Saturday, 13 June 2020 KSA 12:16 - GMT 09:16

