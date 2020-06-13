Coronavirus: Qatar confirms 1,828 new cases, total number of active cases now 23,094

Qatar has confirmed 1,828 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, raising the number of active cases to 23,094, the health ministry announced on Saturday.
The ministry also announced 1,956 new recoveries, bringing the total number of recoveries to 55,252 as of June 13. There were no new deaths recorded over the past 24 hours and the death toll remains at 70.
Qatar has so far conducted 286,830 tests with 6,165 screenings administered since yesterday.
As the pandemic sweeps across the world, Indian migrant workers in Qatar are saying they have faced problems, including job loss, lack of accommodation and food, have asked on Twitter for their embassy to help repatriate them.
So far, 4,382 individuals and 126 infants have been repatriated from Qatar, the Indian Embassy in Doha said. The Indian population in Qatar reached 691,000 in 2018.
Qatar plans to begin lifting restrictions on June 15, allowing some mosques to reopen. In a second phase, partial opening of restaurants will take place followed by a third phase that will allow the resumptions of flights from low-risk countries. Shopping malls and markets will be allowed to operate but with limited capacity.
