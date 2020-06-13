Coronavirus: UAE records slight drop in new cases to 491, total infections 41,990

The United Arab Emirates has detected 491 new coronavirus cases on Saturday with a slight drop from a day before bringing the total number of infections to 41,990.
The ministry of health said it conducted over 40,000 additional COVID-19 tests.
It also said it recorded one death on Saturday, while new recoveries reached 815, bringing the total number of recovered patients in the UAE to 26,761, according to a statement carried by the Emirates News Agency WAM.
On Friday, Dubai allowed the reopening of pools and the resumption of water sports activities as authorities continue easing coronavirus restrictions, according to a statement issued by the Dubai Sports Council.
The mandate, based on the directives of Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management, is limited to hotel establishments, health club and gyms, recreation clubs as well as residential and commercial facilities. However, individuals, groups and businesses must adhere to a detailed list of preventative measures issued, according to the statement.
